Mavi Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2019

MAVI INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019, at 2.30 p.m at the registered office of the Company, inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com