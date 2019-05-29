Mavi Industries Ltd. - Results-Financial Year Ended 31St March 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, 29th May, 2019 has, inter alia, transacted and approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019. Copy of Audited Financial Results, Statement of Assets & Liabilities along with Auditors Report and Declaration with respect to unmodified opinion is enclosed herewith.





Kindly take the above on record.

