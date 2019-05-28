Please refer to our letter dated May 17, 2019 on the above subject. In this regard, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today approved the following:



? Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2019;



? Audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 together with audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiary for the said period; and



? Auditors Report to the aforesaid financial results / statements.



The aforesaid financial results and Auditors Reports are attached herewith.



We hereby confirm and declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued the aforesaid Audit Reports on the financial statements with unmodified opinion.



The Board meeting commenced at 5.15 pm and concluded at 6.35 pm.



You are requested to take the aforesaid on record.



Pdf Link: Max Financial Services Ltd - Disclosure Under Listing Regulations - Board Meeting For Financial Results

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com