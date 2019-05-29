Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter/year ended march 31, 2019;



Audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, together with audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries, for the said period; and



AuditorsReports thereon.



The said financial results and AuditorsReports thereon are attached herewith.



We hereby confirm and declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Company have issued the aforesaid Audit Reports with unmodified opinion.



The Board meeting commenced at 1500 hours and concluded at 1630 hours.



You are requested to take the aforesaid on record.

Pdf Link: Max India Ltd - Disclosure Under Listing Regulations - Board Meeting For Financial Results

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com