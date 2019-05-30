Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Today i.e. Thursday, the 30th day of May, 2019, commenced at 11: 00 A.M. and concluded at 8: 25 P.M. Please find the attached herewith:



Outcome of the Board Meeting

The Standalone Audited Financial results along with Audit Report for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019

The Consolidated Audited Financial results along with Audit Report for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019

Declaration from CEO/CFO

Declaration regarding audit report with unmodified opinion



Pdf Link: Maxheights Infrastructure Ltd. - AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2019

