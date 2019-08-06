Maximaa Systems Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

MAXIMAA SYSTEMS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Respected Sir / Madam,



This is to inform you that, the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019, at 04.00 P.M. at Corporate Office of the Company situated at 115, B Wing, Western Edge - 2, W.E. Highway, Borivali (East), Mumbai - 400066, Maharashtra, inter alia to transact the following business:

1.To consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

2.To consider and approve the Limited Review Report of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

3.To consider and approve the resignation of M/s. C.D. Khakhkhar & Co. Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditor of the Company.

4.To consider and approve the appointment of M/s. SRPA & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants, as a Statutory Auditor of the Company.

5.To any other matters with the permission of the chair.



