Dear Sir / Madam,



We wish to inform that



1.Considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019.



2.Considered and approved an Independent Auditors Report on Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results along with Form A (Un-Modified Opinion) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019, submitted by the Statutory Auditor of the Company.

3.Considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Statement of Assets & Liabilities for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

4.Considered and Taken on record the Resignation of CFO, Mr. Hemant Khatri.

5.Considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Mala Dattani as a CFO (Chief Financial Officer) of the Company w.e.f. 30.05.2019

6.Considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Kunjal Dalal as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2019-20.



Pdf Link: Maximaa Systems Ltd. - Standalone And Consolidated Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com