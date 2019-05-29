This is to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors dated 28th May, 2019 adjourned to 29th May, 2019, the adjourned Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Mayukh Dealtrade Limited was held on today, 29th May 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at its Corporate office at Shop No. 36, Rock Avenue, Plot E CHS Ltd., Near Hindustan Naka, Charop, Kandivali (west), Mumbai-400067, have considered and approved the following matters:



1. Approved the Audited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



2. Along with the unmodified Audit Report of Auditors thereon for the F.Y. 2018-19.





Pdf Link: Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd - Standalone Audited Financial Result As On 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com