Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the following documents which have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 29th May, 2019:



a. Standalone as well as Consolidated Annual Audited Financial Results for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019, along with Auditors Reports thereon.

b. A Declaration on Auditors Report with Unmodified opinion for Standalone as well as Consolidated Financial Results for the financial year ended 2018-19.



Arrangements have also been made to publish the Financial Results in the Newspapers.



Pdf Link: Media Matrix Worldwide Ltd. - Standalone As Well As Consolidated Annual Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019, Along With Auditors Reports Thereon

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com