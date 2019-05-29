Medico Intercontinental Ltd - Results-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Outcome of Board Meeting and Compliances of Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015

Pdf Link: Medico Intercontinental Ltd - Results-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

