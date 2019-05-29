Meenakshi Enterprises Ltd - Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Director of our Company was held today May 29, 2019 at the registered office of the Company which approved and took on record the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019. In order to comply with the Reg 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular No.CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated 05th July, 2016 read along with Section 129 & Schedule III of Companies Act, 2013, we are attaching with this letter, Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditor and a declaration to the effect that Auditors Report on Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company is with unmodified opinion.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com