Meenakshi Steel Industries Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we submit the herewith the following:
a) Approved Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019
b) Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results
c) Declaration of unmodified opinion of the Auditors Report by the Board of Directors

The Board Meeting commenced at 2.30 pm and 3.00 pm

Pdf Link: Meenakshi Steel Industries Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Meenakshi Steel Industries Ltd

