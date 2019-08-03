Mega Nirman And Industries Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting For Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Mega Nirman And Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Provision of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 4.00 pm at registered office of the Company, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2019 and any other item with the permission of Chair. Necessary newspaper insertion is being/ has been published in the Newspapers. Copies of the same shall be informed you separately.



Further, pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is already been closed and shall remained closed till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of Financial Results i.e. Monday, 12th August, 2019.



This is for your kind information and record.



