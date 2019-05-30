Pursuant to Regulation 33 (3) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, It is hereby informed that the Board of Directors today i.e. May, 30, 2019 at 401, 4th Floor, Aastha Corporate Capital, VIP Road, Nr. Khatu Shaymbaba Mandir, Vesu, Surat-395007, Gujarat to transact the following business.

1.Approval of Audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019, along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on 31st March, 2019; and



2.Approval of the Financial Statement (Standalone) of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2019;



Pdf Link: Meglon Infra-Real (India) Ltd. - Results -Financial Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31 March 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com