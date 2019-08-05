MERCATOR LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Registered Office, inter-alia, to consider, approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Result s of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Further, in accordance with the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading} Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window shall continue to remain closed for consideration of Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Mercator Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Intimation Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2019

