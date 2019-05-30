Metalyst Forgings Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019

Pdf Link: Metalyst Forgings Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Postponement Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com