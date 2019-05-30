Metalyst Forgings Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Postponement Of Board Meeting For Approval Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

Metalyst Forgings Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/06/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019

Published on May 30, 2019
