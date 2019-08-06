The Board of Directors (the Board) at its meeting held today i.e. August 06, 2019, inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and Limited Review Report issued by BSR & Co. LLP.

We enclose herewith the following:

1. The Standalone financial results along with the Limited Review Report.

2. The Consolidated financial results along with the Limited Review report.

Pdf Link: Metropolis Healthcare Ltd - Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

