Metropolis Healthcare Ltd - Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

The Board of Directors (the Board) at its meeting held today i.e. August 06, 2019, inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and Limited Review Report issued by BSR & Co. LLP.
We enclose herewith the following:
1. The Standalone financial results along with the Limited Review Report.
2. The Consolidated financial results along with the Limited Review report.
This is for your information and record.

Pdf Link: Metropolis Healthcare Ltd - Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
