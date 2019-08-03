MEWAT ZINC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements)Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 12th August, 2019 to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2019.

Pdf Link: Mewat Zinc Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Quarterly Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com