Mewat Zinc Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Quarterly Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

MEWAT ZINC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements)Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 12th August, 2019 to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2019.

Published on August 03, 2019
