Midland Polymers Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. 30th day of May, 2019 has inter alia among other things approved the following:

1. Audited Financial Results/Statements for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pdf Link: Midland Polymers Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
Midland Polymers Ltd

