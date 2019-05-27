The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held today i.e. on 27th day of May, 2019, at Registered Office of the Company, which was commenced at 03.00 P.M. and concluded at 04.45 P.M., to consider and take on record, inter alia, the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March, 2019, prepared in terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

At the said Board Meeting the said Audited Results are adopted and approved, which are attached herewith alongwith Statutory Auditors Report. Also find herewith a Declaration under Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in respect of Audit Report issued by Statutory Auditors with unmodified opinion.

We would like to inform you that the above referred Auditors Report was placed before the Board



Pdf Link: Minaxi Textiles Ltd. - Results - Financial Results For March 31,2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com