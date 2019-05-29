Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 and Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at March 31, 2019 as reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors along with Audit Report.

The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.50 p.m.

Pdf Link: Mirc Electronics Ltd. - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended March 31, 2019

