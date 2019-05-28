Mishka Exim Ltd - Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 28The May 2019:To Consider And Approve The Audited Financial Results Year Ended March 2019

Dear Sir/ Madam,

This is to inform you under Regulation 30 and any other Regulation of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Monday, 28th May, 2019 and the said meeting commenced at 3:30 P.M. and concluded at 4.30 P.M.

In this meeting the Board has decided the following matters:

1. Considered and approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.

2. Approved Audit Report received by the Company From its Auditor for the year 2018-19.

Also the management has decided to file only standalone quarterly results of the Company to the stock exchange from 1st April, 2019.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com