Modern Dairies Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING OF MODERN DAIRIES LIMITED FOR CONSIDERATION OF UN-AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2019

MODERN DAIRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, intimation is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, the 13th August, 2019 at our Corporate Office at SCO 98-99, Sub City Centre, Sector 34A, Chandigarh, for the following purpose:



1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

2. To fix the day, date, time and venue of the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company and dates of Book Closure.

3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.



This is for your information and record.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com