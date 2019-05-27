This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held today i.e. on Monday, 27th May, 2019, has considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2019.

In terms of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith:

- Audited Standalone Financial Result along with the Auditors Report issued by Statutory Auditor of the company, thereon, for the Quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2019.



- Audited Consolidated Financial Result along with the Auditors Report issued by Statutory Auditor of the company, thereon, for the Quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2019.



- Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications (for Audit Report with modified opinion) on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2019.



Pdf Link: Mohit Industries Ltd. - Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com