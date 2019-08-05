MONNET INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, the 13th August, 2019, to, inter alia, consider and approve the unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and in accordance with the Code of conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by insiders, the Trading Window will remain closed as already intimated vide our letter dated June 29, 2019 with effect from July 01, 2019, till 48 hours after the announcement of the unaudited Financial Results to the stock exchanges on 13th August, 2019.



Pdf Link: Monnet Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approving The Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

