Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 3rd August, 2019, has inter-alia approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 along with the Limited Review Report thereon as submitted by the Statutory Auditors.



Copy of said Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report is enclosed herewith for your record.



The Board Meeting commenced at 12:00 p.m. and concluded at 1:45 p.m.



Request you to kindly take the above on record and oblige.



Pdf Link: Morarjee Textiles Ltd. - Results - Financial Results For June 30, 2019.

