Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019

The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Monday, May 27, 2019, inter-alia, have discussed and approved Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd

