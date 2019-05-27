The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Monday, May 27, 2019, inter-alia, have discussed and approved Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd. - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com