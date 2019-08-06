MOUNT SHIVALIK INDUSTRIES LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors (suspended Board) of Mount Shivalik Industries Limited, under CIRP, called by Resolution Professional will be held on Wednesday, the 14th day of August, 2019 inter alia to consider the following: -



1. To consider, approve and publish the financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019 and to consider Limited Review Report thereon,



2. Other matters.





Pdf Link: Mount Shivalik Industries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Q1 2019-20 Financial Results

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com