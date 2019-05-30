M.P.Agro Industries Ltd. - FINANCIAL RESULT FOR MARCH, 31 2019

In pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit following compliance for the same quarter:

1. Audit Report for Fourth Quarter as well as year ended March 2019 along with Form A.
2. Additional note appended to the Independent Auditors report for the F.Y. 2018-19.
3. Quarterly Result for Quarter ended as on March 2019.

Published on May 30, 2019
M P Agro Industries Ltd

