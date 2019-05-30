In pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit following compliance for the same quarter:



1. Audit Report for Fourth Quarter as well as year ended March 2019 along with Form A.

2. Additional note appended to the Independent Auditors report for the F.Y. 2018-19.

3. Quarterly Result for Quarter ended as on March 2019.



Pdf Link: M.P.Agro Industries Ltd. - FINANCIAL RESULT FOR MARCH, 31 2019

