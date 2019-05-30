Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 inter-alia, considered the following matters amongst others:



a) Approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2019.

b)Auditors Report on the Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019.

c)Declaration for Unmodified Opinion on Auditors Report.



Pdf Link: Mudra Financial Services Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com