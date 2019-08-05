Multibase India Ltd. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

The Board of Directors in their Meeting held today, i.e. August 5, 2019 have considered and taken on record the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
We have enclosed the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019 along with the Limited review report; issued by M/s BSR & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company; in accordance with provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015.
This is for your information and records.

Pdf Link: Multibase India Ltd. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
TOPICS
Multibase India Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.