The Board of Directors in their Meeting held today, i.e. August 5, 2019 have considered and taken on record the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

We have enclosed the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2019 along with the Limited review report; issued by M/s BSR & Co. LLP Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company; in accordance with provisions of Regulation 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015.

This is for your information and records.

Pdf Link: Multibase India Ltd. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com