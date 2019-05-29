Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today on May 28th, 2019 at 11:30AM at its Corporate office D-2 Kalindi Colony, New Delhi-110065 have approved the Annual Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2019

Pdf Link: Multipurpose Trading & Agencies Ltd. - Audited Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com