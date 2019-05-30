Munoth Capital Market Ltd. - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31St March, 2019

Pursuant to the second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on today, i.e. on 30th May, 2019, at the registered Office of the Company, which commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 6.15 P.M., and the Board of Directors has;



1. Approved the Audited financial results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations.



2. Approved appointment of M/s. K Jatin & Co as secretarial auditor of the company.



3. Approve appointment of M/s. N S J D & Associates as Internal auditor of the company.



