Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

Sir/Madam,

Sub: Submission of Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31-03-2019

Ref: Clause 52(1) of SEBI( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015

We submit the following documents:

1. Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended 31-03-2019 which was reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors in their respective meetings held today i.e 28-05-2019, which concluded a while ago.



2. Report of Auditors on the Financial Statements



3. Details as per Clause 52(4) of SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015

4. Certificate of Debenture Trustee as per clause 52(5) of SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015

We further declare that the Audit Report on the Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 31-03-2019 furnished by the Statutory Auditors is with unmodified opinion.

Kindly take the same on record.

Yours Faithfully

For Muthoottu Mini Financiers Limited



KS Smitha



