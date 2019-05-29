We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on today, inter-alia approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended), we would also like to confirm that that the Statutory Auditors of the Company M/s Deloitte Haskins LLP, have issued Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements.

The Audited Financial Results, in the form prescribed under above said Regulation along with Auditors Report is enclosed herewith.

The meeting commenced at 2.45 p.m. and concluded at 08.15 p.m.



Pdf Link: Nacl Industries Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com