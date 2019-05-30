Pursuant to the Clause 30 read with Part A of Schedule III And Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, May 30, 2019 have, inter alia, taken following decisions:



1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 and Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended 31st March, 2019 as recommended by the Audit committee at its meeting held on May 30, 2019 were considered and approved, which are enclosed herewith along with auditors report thereon by M/s. YAPL & Co., Chartered Accountants, Ludhiana and declaration thereon as required vide SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated May 27, 2016 for unmodified opinion



Pdf Link: Nahar Polyfilms Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com