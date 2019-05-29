Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we are enclosing the Financial Results of the company for the Half Year and Year Ended on 31st March, 2019 duly approved by the Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held on 29.05.2019 at the registered office of the company situated at 239, South Old Bagadganj, Small Factory Area, Nagpur - 440008 (M.H.)

The Report of Auditors is with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results of the company for the Half Year and Year Ended on 31st March, 2019.

The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company commenced at 4.00 P.M. and Concluded at 6.15 P.M.

We also enclose herewith a copy of Auditors Report of the Statutory Auditor of the Company, as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.



Pdf Link: Nakoda Group Of Industries Ltd - Submission Of Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Half Year And Year Ended 31.03.2019 As Per Regulation 30, 33 And Other Applicable Regulations Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

