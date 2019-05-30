Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today, have inter alia Considered and Approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019.



Pdf Link: Nam Securities Ltd - Financial Results For The Quarter & Year Ended 31.03.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com