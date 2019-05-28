Namra Finance Ltd - Results - Financial Results For March 31, 2019

Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submitting audited financial results for the half year/ year ended on 31.032019 as reviewed by audit committee and approved by Board of Directors at their meeting held on 28.05.2019 at their
meeting conducted at 1130 a.m. and concluded at 12.00 p.m.

Pdf Link: Namra Finance Ltd - Results - Financial Results For March 31, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.