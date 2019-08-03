Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 9th August 2019, inter-alia, to approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Pdf Link: Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com