Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended June 30, 2019.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday, 9th August 2019, inter-alia, to approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Published on August 03, 2019
