NARENDRA PROPERTIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board meeting to approve Unaudited Financial Results FQE 30.6.2019, Directors report FYE 31.3.2019, Fix date of AGM and Book closure for purpose of AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com