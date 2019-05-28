Dear Sir/ Madam,



Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company i.e. NDA Securities Limited at its meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2019 at the Registered Office of the Company i.e. 1002A, Arunachal, 19 Barakhamba Road, New Delhi-110001, duly approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended as on 31st March, 2019.



A copy of the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019 along-with Auditors Report, Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company and a Declaration in respect of Audit Report with unmodified opinion, as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 are enclosed.



The Board Meeting commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 5: 30 P.M.







Pdf Link: Nda Securities Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019

