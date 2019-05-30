With reference to the above subject matter, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th May, 2019, inter alia, has transacted & approved the Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 under regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Regulation & Disclosure Requirement), Regulation, 2015.

Copy of Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors report and Declaration with respect to Audit Report with unmodified opinion is attached herewith.



Pdf Link: Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31/03/2019 Under Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement), Regulation, 2015

