Neeraj Paper Marketing Ltd - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31/03/2019 Under Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirement), Regulation, 2015

With reference to the above subject matter, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th May, 2019, inter alia, has transacted & approved the Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019 under regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Regulation & Disclosure Requirement), Regulation, 2015.
Copy of Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors report and Declaration with respect to Audit Report with unmodified opinion is attached herewith.

Published on May 30, 2019
