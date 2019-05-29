Dear Sir,



This is to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today i.e 29th May, 2019 which commenced at 01:00 p.m. and concluded at 03:00 p.m. have considered and approved the following:





1. Audited Annual Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2019.

2. Audit Report of the Company for the quarter/year ended March 31, 2019 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015.





Pdf Link: Neil Industries Ltd - Financial Result For The Quarter/Year Ended March 31, 2019

