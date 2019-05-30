In terms of Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, we hereby enclose the following:

1. Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 along with the Auditors Report; and

2. Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the period ended March 31, 2019.

Pdf Link: Neogem India Ltd. - Results - Standalone Financial Results For 31 March, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com