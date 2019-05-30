Sub:- Intimation to the Exchange pursuant to Regulation 52(1), 52(3)(a), 52(4), 52(5), 56 and 57(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR Regulations)

Ref: Scrip ID : 5NMBPL21

Scrip Code: 953486



Dear Sir,

This has reference to the privately placed Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issued by the Company.

Pursuant to Regulation 52(1), 52(3)(a), 52(4), 52(5), 56 and 57(2) of the LODR Regulations, we enclose herewith the following:

1) Statement showing the Standalone Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.



2) Standalone Annual Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the financial year ended March 31, 2019



3) Auditors Report of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019.



4) A declaration that the aforesaid Standalone Annual Audited Financial Results includes Auditors Report with unmodified opinion under Regulation 52(3)(a).



5) Certificate from the Debenture Trustee under Regulation 52(5) confirming that it has taken note of the contents od information submitted under regulation 52 (4).



6) Confirmation that the Company is in compliance with the terms of issue of the NCDs and Regulation 57(2) of LODR Regulations.

Request you to kindly take the same on record and oblige.



Thanking You.

Yours faithfully,

For New Media Broadcasting Private Limited



Sd/-

Ashok Sanghavi

Director

Pdf Link: New Media Broadcasting Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 52 - Financial Result

