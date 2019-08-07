NHC FOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 at the Corporate Office of the Company at D-22/8, TTC Industrial Area, MIDC, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai - 400705 at 4.00 PM, to consider and approve, inter - alia, the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the First Quarter Ended 30th June, 2019.



Further, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and as per the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, the window for trading in the shares of the Company is closed from 1st July, 2019 till 48 hours after the results are made public on 14th August, 2019.



This is for your information and record.



Pdf Link: Nhc Foods Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider Un-Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com