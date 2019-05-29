Enclosed please find the Audited Standalone Financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 which was duly approved and taken on record by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today. The said results were reviewed by the audit committee of directors at its meeting held prior to the board meeting. A copy of the Auditors Report with unmodified opinion on the said financial results is also enclosed.



Pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended, we do hereby confirm that Statutory auditors of the Company M/s. Singhi & Co, Chartered Accountants have expressed unmodified opinion(s) in its audit report pertaining to the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2019.



Pdf Link: Nicco Parks & Resorts Ltd. - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

