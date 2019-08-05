NILE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve A meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 14th August, 2019 (Wednesday), inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 and to fix record date for final dividends on equity shares of the company for the financial year 2018-19 and to fix cutoff date to know the eligibility of share holders to vote for the resolution at annual general meeting.



Further, in continuation of earlier intimation about closure of trading window, the Trading Window will be closed till 16th August, 2019 for Directors, Designated employees, and their dependents and family members, in connection with the declaration of unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



NILE LTD. - Board Meeting Intimation for Unaudited Quarterly Result For 1St Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2019

