Nirav Commercials Ltd. - Audited Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter/Financial Year Ended 31St March, 2019

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on 29.05.2019 and concluded at 5.00 pm, inter alia, approved the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019.



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, please find attached herewith the following;



i. Audited Financial Results for the quarter / financial year ended 31st March,2019;

ii. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results



We hereby confirm that Auditor has issued unmodified i.e. (unqualified) audit report.



